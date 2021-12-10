Last week, the San Patricio County Commissioners reappointed Wes Hoskins to serve as San Patricio County’s appointment on the Port of Corpus Christi board of commissioners for a third three-year term effective Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025.
Hoskins is the lone representative of San Patricio County in the port commission.
“I think we all up here agree that Commissioner Hoskins has done a tremendous job for San Patricio County,” County Judge David Krebs said. “You have really represented us well and have done a great job.
“You stand up for us over there and I know at times you’re the Lone Ranger on some issues, but you still stand up and take care of business for San Patricio County and I think the citizens of the county ought to really be thankful that we have you on that port commission.”
Hoskins is the director, president and CEO of First Community Bank, president of WBH Inc. Commercial Real Estate Holdings Co. and an auctioneer with Buddy and Wesley Hoskins Auctioneers amongst his many accomplishments.
Commissioner Hoskins is also a participant of numerous charitable organizations and events including the American Cancer Society Cattle Barons, South Texas Children’s Heart Institute, Driscoll Foundation/Fiesta de Los Niño’s, Navy League, Gregory-Portland Booster Club past vice president and trustee, city of Portland Traffic Advisory Committee, First United Methodist Church of Portland treasurer, Finance Committee chair and Staff Parish Committee chair.
He is a graduate of Southwest Texas University with a Bachelor of Education in communications and a political science minor.
Hoskins said after applause from the court attendees, “I’ve really enjoyed serving you all and I appreciate your support. I couldn’t do this job without your support.
“It’s an honor to serve this county.”
