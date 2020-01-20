ROCKPORT – On Wednesday, the Texas House Insurance Committee held a public hearing in Rockport where Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) provided testimony on the ongoing implementation of House Bill 1900.
HB 1900, amends TWIA operations and funding practices and reviews the rulemaking process by the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) and the adoption of an updated plan of operation by TWIA. It also monitors whether the purchase of reinsurance has increased or declined and determines whether this provision of the legislation has had any impact on premium rates. It also monitors the appointment and work of the Legislative Funding and Funding Structure Oversight board.
In short, HB 1900 wants to make sure TWIA is doing good by its customers located up and down the coast of Texas.
But yet again, just the sight of TWIA board members and representatives caused a stir during the hearing.
“I’ve worked on this issue since 1988,” outspoken TWIA opposition leader State Rep. Todd Hunter said. “Let me just change the atmosphere here.”
State Rep. and chairman Eddie Lucio III informed Hunter that his microphone may not be on to which he jokingly replied, “I bet you that was on purpose.”
After giving TWIA some harsh criticisms and telling them that residents are still hurting two years after Hurricane Harvey, Hunter disclosed a recent conversation he had with a senator and TWIA chairman.
“Now, I want to put this in the record,” Hunter said. “I’ve been given this I want this to be heard by the legislators, everybody in the world that is listening to this. Everybody in this audience, and I’m going to expect that this promise be kept.
“Last week, Chairman and Members. There was a conference call with the chairman of the Texas windstorm Insurance Association Bryan Shofner, myself and Senator Larry Taylor. And I was given permission to announce here.
“There will be no request or push for any rate hikes between now and the August TWIA meeting.
“So ladies and gentlemen you did good, because there’s not going to be any more this continual month by month surprise.”
TWIA General Manager John Polak went on to state that in August 2017 within 72 hours of landfall, they opened their first mobile claims offices in Rockport and in Corpus Christi and within 10 days later opened another one.
“During that period of time we served more than 10,000 Rockport and Corpus policyholders,” Polak said.
“We paid out, within three weeks, $11.6 million. Within the first 100 days, we issued payments in excess of $863, million, which encompassed 93% of the reported events.”
To date, TWIA said they handled more than 76,500 claims and issued more than $1.3 billion which was approximately 99% of all claims with 94% of claims being closed without disputed.
He noted that the third item in SB 1900, to monitor whether the purchase of reinsurance has increased or declined and determine whether this provision of the legislation has had any impact on premium rates, couldn’t be looked at until the next board meeting in February.
TWIA Vice President of Communications and Legislative Affairs Jennifer Armstrong next took the microphone and explained the cost of Harvey to TWIA.
“We can’t use the current year premiums to pay past losses,” she said. “And although the Bill was not in effect during Harvey, that was the process that we used to pay Harvey losses.
“We had $135 million that we accrued up to that point so we used reserves of 2017 earnings to pay Harvey, and then we use the Catastrophe Reserve Trust Fund, which was approximately $743 million.
“We continue up the layer cake of the funding structure to classify public securities that was about $450 million. The other $50 million was required to be held in reserve by the investors for security.”
She continued to show where the money was and where it went.
When she was finished, Hunter took to the microphone once again to speak about TWIA hiring a committee to independently study and review insurance rates who would then report to TWIA directly who would then decide if they should hike up their rates.
“So, I don’t agree with that concept,” Hunter said. “I think the House Insurance Committee and the Oversight Committee needs to be plugged in on that.
“All these people didn’t show up today because you’re doing such a great job and they love us.
“They’re here because they got problems.
“And I don’t want any of these people showing up in August and the fix is in because some miraculous group was hired to say, raise your rates.
And I want everybody to know Tom Hunter does not stand for that.
“We have gone through this before, and I want you to know what is going on. And the oversight folks and committee need to be plugged in because they should be reporting to you all now.”
Rep. Mayes Middleton, who missed his twin boys birthday to be at the hearing, had a lot to say about HB 1900 not being implemented properly, especially when it came to reinsurance.
“What we saw was that unfortunately the thumb being put on the scale to pass costs off onto homeowners and ratepayers, in the form of reinsurance,” Middleton said.
T”hat’s one of the biggest reforms in House Bill 1900. And a lot of that revolves around modeling. And the reason why I’ve spent so much time and effort coming to these actuary committee meetings is 1900 is not being implemented properly. It’s just not. Period.”
He also brought a bit of drama to the Saltwater Pavilion where the hearing was taking place.
He asked Polak if he recalled chatting with him and Hunter at the back of the conference room during a short break at a TWIA Actuarial and Underwriting Committee Meeting.
With no response Middleton then asked what Polak told him as the meeting was called to reconvene.
“Do you recall what you told me?” Middleton asked.
“No, I don’t,” Polak responded.
“What I recall is you saying is, ‘Ohkay, time to get back to work to screw over the Gulf Coast,” Middleton said.
That sentence caused the crowd to quickly silence in disbelief. The police officer providing security even got up from his seat expecting some sort of retaliation.
“I don’t recall saying anything like that,” Polak replied.
“I recall that very vividly in the back of that conference room,” Middleton said.
“Here’s the problem, I remember that and a lot of the actions I’ve seen by TWIA since then reflect that sentiment. Unfortunately.”