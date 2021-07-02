When Adam Gawarecki took over the executive director position at the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation (SPCEDC) just six months ago, he knew he would have his hands full. Coming from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, he’s worked with cities such as Denton, Temple and San Antonio to develop industrial parks, retail centers and commercial properties.
Now, he is gearing up San Patricio County for more growth.
The public and privately funded corporation covers one county, but has nine cities under its umbrella.
The San Pat market is so hot at the moment that Gawarecki missed a recent luncheon in Sinton to give a site tour for a new company looking to come to the county.
“We are primed for new development – commercial, industrial and residential,” Gawarecki said in a statement. “With new large-scale industry moving in, and thousands of new jobs on the horizon, San Patricio’s future looks bright. Thousands of acres alongside existing industry, residential areas and farmland await our county’s next residents.”
Currently, there are 24 industrial properties the SPCEDC is currently marketing across the county with the majority of those properties ranging between 50 and 1,400 acres of contiguous land available for new development.
He added that the SPCEDC has recently reviewed 39 project leads and has submitted proposal packages to 24 of them.
Gawarecki said the expansion or relocation process can be a lengthy decision for companies as they evaluate several states, cities, regions and sites all across the country and the SPCEDC works with our regional allies to try and create the best possible relocation package to win their company’s next major investment.
“New and affordable housing is, and will always continue to be a focus as well, and we have some developers with plans to build new developments in our county in the near future,” he said.
The county’s housing market prices are currently up 16.7% compared to this same time last year. The median price of a home in the county is $227,545 and 33% of all homes sold are between $100,000 - $200,000 and just more than 44% of all homes sold in the county are between $200,000-$300,000.
But with new industry looking at the area for growth or expansion, another item they need to check off their list is where will their employees live.
The current active listings are down by 39.6%, which means that right now is a critical time for the new development of housing in our county, Gawarecki added.
“We are fortunate to have a few new housing projects planned in the coming months from private developers,” he said. “Houses in San Patricio County don’t remain on the market long at an average of only 56 days.
“There were roughly 100 closed sales last month, which is up 49.3%.”
Another item of note is the sales and use tax in Sinton which had a net payment for the month of May of $216,168, compared to $108,266 last year – nearly a 100% increase from last year.
“The total payments here in Sinton from sales and use taxes this year are more than $700,000, up from $511,000 last year,” Gawarecki continued. “This is a 37% increase. We can attribute most of this from what Steel Dynamics has brought us, along with the many other companies they are allowing to co-locate on their property, bringing in more than $2 billion in new capital investments and more than 1,000 new jobs for Sinton area residents.
“We would like to thank Steel Dynamics and the other operations they have invited to join them here in making the Sinton area their new home if you have the opportunity.”
