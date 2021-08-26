While this may seem like a broken record at this point, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) board of directors once again voted to direct staff to file a 5% rate increase for residential and commercial policies in its required annual filing with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI).
According to TWIA, the filing must be made by Aug. 15 and may also be subject to review by TDI in some circumstances. At the time of publication, TDI had not stated they would do so.
The new higher rates are expected to go into effect for policies issued or renewed starting Jan. 1, 2022 and would amount to about $85 a year for the average residential policyholder.
TWIA’s Actuarial & Underwriting Committee recommended the 5% increase, which it has done nearly every year in the years following Hurricane Harvey.
TWIA announced earlier this year that the 2021 rate adequacy analysis, prepared by the association’s actuarial staff, indicated that TWIA’s current rates are inadequate by 39% for residential coverage and 46% for commercial coverage.
In a statement, TWIA also said the board took the following actions:
• Directed staff to file proposed increases to the association’s maximum liability limits with TDI. State law requires the association to submit a filing related to these limits by Sept. 30 of each year. The limits establish the maximum amount of coverage a policyholder can purchase from TWIA. This filing does not impact TWIA’s rates and is benchmarked as required by law to match publicly available construction cost index information. The proposed limits are as follows (additional details available in the meeting materials):
– Dwellings and individually owned townhouses: $2,037,000
– Manufactured homes: $96,600
– Contents of an apartment, condominium, or townhouse: $426,000
– Commercial structures and related content: $4,927,000
• Directed staff to file several proposed policy form updates and a proposed update to the association’s rate manual for TDI approval. While some of these changes may be considered rate filings by TDI, they will not result in an overall increase in TWIA rates.
• Directed staff to review agent efforts required to issue new and renewal business with TWIA’s Agent Advisory Group and report its feedback to the board.
• Approved the engagement of the firm of Calhoun, Thomson and Matza for auditing/accounting services for the next year and authorized other non-auditing services.
• Pursuant to Texas Insurance Code Section 2210.452(b), directed staff to notify the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts that the entire balance of the catastrophe reserve trust fund is required to be kept available to fund the payment of insured losses.
• Provided guidance to staff on a process for the selection of a reinsurance broker and a separate firm to provide catastrophe modeling consulting services.
District 32 State Rep. Todd Hunter, an outspoken opponent of any TWIA rate increase, released a statement featuring a set of questions regarding the agency’s transparency on the proposed rate increase.
“Recently, the TWIA (Texas Windstorm Insurance Association) board voted for a 5% rate hike on coastal residents and businesses,” Hunter said in the statement. “This action was wrong and demonstrates why TWIA transparency and disclosure must be improved.”
The first question he asked was, “How many coastal residents and businesses were contacted by TWIA to get their input?
“I bet hardly anyone. Each year, TWIA threatens and tries to increase rates on coastal residents and businesses, creating a constant battle that people living and working on the coast must fight. Prior to each annual TWIA board meeting, public comment is solicited, but the results are rarely published. Maybe it’s because the answer is overwhelmingly no. Where is the transparency?”
Another question he asked, which has been brought up by numerous local officials is, “If TWIA is in favor of helping the coast, which involves 14 counties (including San Patricio County), then why is TWIA located in Austin and not in one of the 14 coastal counties?
“I haven’t seen a weather hurricane hit Austin yet. It seems reasonable that if you service the coast, you should be located in the coast. Where’s the transparency?”
He also asked if the TWIA board really represents and reflects coastal policyholder’s interests and how many TWIA board members are connected to the insurance industry? He added that TWIA always sides with insurance companies’ interests and they communicate and lobby against policyholders in favor of lawmakers which isn’t disclosed to the public before voting occurs.
Hunter also said, “The Texas Legislature recently passed a new law that requires a 2/3 vote of the TWIA board before any rate increase can be validated. The law goes into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.
“However, the TWIA board meeting took place on Aug. 3, 2021, and the board voted to raise rates on a 5-3 vote. (TWIA has a nine-member board.)
“This vote was not 2/3. It is interesting that public comment, 22 legislators, county/city representatives, bankers, realtors and others asked that the TWIA board wait until after the new law went into effect before taking a vote on any rate increase.”
He said the TWIA board ignored the requests and went ahead and voted to raise rates just weeks before the new law went into effect.
“Overall, I’m proud of the Texas coast and our great state of Texas,” Hunter said. “If taxes, fees, insurance, expenses and rates are going to be increased, then let’s have full transparency and full disclosure, so everyone knows.
“Listening to the public, ratepayers and policyholders should be impactful and constructive. ‘To be or not to be’ seems to still be the TWIA question.”
