Tragedy struck Portland when police responded to an emergency call that led to the discovery of three bodies.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Portland Police Department’s communications center received a 911 call. According to a recording of the call, the dispatcher could be heard asking, “What’s going on there?” In response, a man, later identified as Roel Garza, 52, responded, “Just come now.”
When police arrived at the residence located on the 2100 block of Escondido Dr. in northeast Portland, officers discovered the front door open and, once inside, found three bodies.
The victims were Garza, Jennifer Philips, 36, and Eli Garza, 5.
After investigating the scene, officers determined the incident was premeditated.
According to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory, Garza had called a relative earlier in the evening of Aug. 13, requesting that the relative come and get his wallet, truck and other items.
“And so he had premeditated this for several hours before actually committing the murders,” Cory said.
The murders occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, when, according to Chief Cory, Garza shot his son twice in the head and his wife twice in the head.
“Then he called 911,” Cory continued. “And he’s telling us that he needed the police over there right away.”
At that point, Cory explained, Garza opened the front door, readying for law enforcement to arrive, then went back into the house.
“The mom and the boy were in the same bed together in the son’s room, and then he went in there next to the bed and killed himself.”
The investigation is now closed.
