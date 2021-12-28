The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractor for the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project will be temporarily stopping all construction-related lane closures for most of the holiday season.
Except for emergency closures, all travel lanes remained open beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and will do so through 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The contractor will also keep travel lanes open for New Year’s from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, through 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The I-37 Nueces River Bridge Project is an $85 million effort to improve the stretch of interstate from Redbird Lane in Nueces County to the U.S. Highway 77 (US 77) in San Patricio County. The project is expected to be completed in early 2027.
All work is weather permitting and lane closures are subject to change without notice.
