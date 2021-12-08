As part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors have closed the southbound I-37 Sharpsburg Road/Redbird Lane exit ramp.
TxDOT said the ramp will remain closed until the construction of a temporary ramp is completed sometime in the fall of 2022.
Until the temporary ramp opens, southbound motorists can use the Labonte Park exit and continue on the frontage road to access Sharpsburg Road or Redbird Lane.
TxDOT said motorists are urged to slow down in the work zone and be alert to workers, slow-moving heavy equipment and traffic control devices such as concrete barriers.
They also said that all work is weather permitting and lane closures are subject to change without notice.
For more information on the project, follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “I-37 Redbird to US 77/Nueces River Bridge”) for project information.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•