If residents have been voting by mail in recent years, they may have noticed some differences on their mail ballot materials this year.
San Patricio County Election Administrator Pamela Hill said that voting by mail had substantial changes beginning with the March 2022 primary election. From changes in the application, to changes in the requirements on the ballot carrier envelope and to new options for correcting a problem with your ballot, voting by mail is not the same as it was in the past.
“It’s important for all voters who are eligible to vote by mail to be aware of three substantial changes to the ballot by mail process in Texas,” Hill said. “Understanding these three modifications of the election law will help you make sure your vote counts.”
Applications
Not everyone in Texas is eligible to vote by mail. If residents fall into one of these five categories, they are able to request an application to vote by mail from your local election office.
• 65 years of age or older;
• Disabled or have a sickness/physical condition that would prevent you from entering the polling place without injuring yourself or needing assistance;
• Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;
• Expected to be absent from your county during Early Voting and on Election Day; or
• Confined in Jail or Civilly Committed, but otherwise eligible to vote
One of the new requirements is that they must include an ID number on the ballot application. This can be a Texas driver’s license number, personal ID number or the last four digits of a social security number.
“The vast majority of registered voters in Texas have both numbers on their voter registration record, but if you are unsure which number to put – you can feel free to put both just to be safe,” Hill continued. “The law only requires that one of the numbers matches a number on your voter registration record.
“And remember, you will need to put this ID number on your application as well as your ballot carrier envelope.”
Ballot carrier envelope
Once the ballot is complete, put it in the white secrecy envelope and place it in the purple and white ballot carrier envelope but don’t seal it yet.
There are several pieces of information that voters must provide on their ballot carrier envelope before they seal the security flap. You must put an ID number in the space provided under the security flap of the envelope. This is similar to showing a photo ID when voting in person. It ensures that the person who was supposed to vote. These numbers are required in order for the vote to count.
After you fill out that information, seal the envelope. Be sure to sign the carrier envelope. If an assistant or witness helped with the ballot and carrier envelope, they must fill out the section of the envelope with their information completely.
Hill reminds residents to make sure to mail ballots with plenty of time for the election office to receive it. Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day and postmarked no later than 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted.
Correcting your ballot carrier envelope to make your vote count
In the past, if there was a mistake when voting by mail, the ballot was rejected, with few – if any – opportunities for a second chance. With the new laws, voters have the ability to correct a problem within six days after Election Day. Voters can also vote in person instead of by mail if they are aware of a problem by Election Day.
Hill said adding a phone number or e-mail address to your carrier envelope is the best way for county officials to contact you regarding any issues with your ballot. The Early Voting Ballot Board will reach out if you provide your contact information on your mail ballot materials.
She said many voters forgot to provide a personal ID number on the carrier in the March election. Correcting this is as easy as:
• Going to the elections office to certify your ID information within six days after Election Day;
• Going to www.votetexas.gov, and click “Track My Ballot” to confirm ID information within six days of Election Day; or
• Voting in person by the time polls close on Election Day.
“By remembering a few key changes, you can make sure your vote will count,” Hill said. “Fill everything out completely. Look over your application and ballot carrier envelope carefully. Within a few elections, you will know exactly what to do.”
