The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office was involved in two bailouts of undocumented immigrants on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The first incident occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m., when a caller alerted the San Patricio County and the Bee County Sheriff’s Offices of a suspicious white Chevy Pickup truck. San Pat deputies pursued into Bee County, where they lost sight of the vehicle.
County deputies then located the vehicle on Farm-to-Market road 797, west of Farm-to-Market road 888, where approximately 10 subjects fled the vehicle into the brush surrounding it.
According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, an I-Info alert – which is a mass emergency alert system – was sent out to area residents, ‘advising them to report any suspicious activity.’
The second incident occurred later that afternoon, when San Patricio County deputies were alerted of an abandoned truck on fire on County Road 647 near Mathis.
“The caller reported about nine people bailed out and ran off,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. “This was in the same area of the previous chase to Bee County, and our investigators are following up on its owner.”
Rivera believes the incidents of undocumented immigrants coming over are getting worse because of the weather and a clear path.
“People are finding out that it’s an easy task to get across,” Rivera continued. “DPS made a comment that they are watching cameras and that people are just flowing through, and nobody’s there to stop them.”
Rivera explained that the reason nobody is there to stop the undocumented immigrants from coming across the border is because Border Patrol is inundated as it is and tasked with processing those who have already made it across.
“In fact, we had a meeting (Aug. 16) with Congressman (Michael) Cloud in Refugio, with the sheriff of Refugio, myself, the Refugio PD, the Woodsboro chief of police and DPS to discuss some of the problems we’ve got going on,” Rivera added. “And I did hear the stats yesterday that 212,000 people were arrested in July for illegal immigration.”
Rivera also stated that on a certain day in July, there were 4,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants alone.
He added, “(Border Patrol) just doesn’t have enough manpower.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•