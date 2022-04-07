While the Indian Point Pavilion project continues, the city of Portland decided to make some improvements to the pier itself which are now complete.
The project initially included the demolition of the existing concessions building, which has already occurred, and the construction of an iconic shade structure, gathering spaces, food truck locations and increased parking which is still ongoing.
Since the park has been closed, the city took the opportunity to make several improvements to the pier which include:
• Increasing accessibility
• Upgrading the pier railing
• Upgrading the pier lighting
• Adding green fishing lights
• Upgrading the fish cleaning stations
The improvements were performed by Beecroft Construction, the company also installing the shade structure.
The city of Portland said it thanks Portland residents and visitors for their continued patience as work continues on the project.
The project is expected to be completed in the coming months.
