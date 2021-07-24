A man is in critical condition following a high speed chase that traveled through Live Oak, San Patricio and Nueces counties before ending in a standoff at a restaurant in Corpus Christi.
On June 24, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Live Oak Sheriff’s Office in a high speed chase involving a gold Jeep with Oklahoma license plates heading southbound on Interstate 37.
The man driving the vehicle had reportedly kidnapped his wife and child in Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety troopers chased the vehicle into South Texas.
According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a sheriff’s deputy and a DPS trooper were stationed at the county line between Live Oak and San Patricio counties. The 911 call center relayed to the troopers that the suspect had called and stated he was armed with a gun and bomb.
“He told us he wanted to ‘see the ocean,’” Rivera said.
San Patricio Sheriff deputies followed the suspect into Corpus Christi, where their PD officers spiked his tires. That didn’t stop the suspect as he headed further into Corpus. He eventually fled the vehicle and ran inside a Jalisco Restaurant holding his infant child hostage.
“The wife was able to escape while the man ran customers out and a standoff with CCPD SWAT occurred,” Sheriff Rivera’s Facebook post stated.
According to CCPD, the suspect shot himself and is currently in critical condition. The infant was not harmed in the incident.
Sheriff Oscar Rivera ended by saying, “Thank you, CCPD for an outstanding job.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•