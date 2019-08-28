BRAYTON – Fifty first responders from across the state completed an intense two-day training course on managing the challenges of liquid pipeline and storage tank incidents.
The course, which was held at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension (TEEX) Service Center, was funded by a $200,000 grant from ExxonMobil.
“As a company that prioritizes safety, ExxonMobil is proud to partner with TEEX to create a program specifically focused on training firefighters to safely manage oil pipeline and tank emergencies,” Vice President – Southern Operations Manager, ExxonMobil Johnita Jones said.
“While such incidents are infrequent, our goal is to make sure these firefighters and other first responders – many of whom are volunteers and the first line of defense in protecting our communities and the environment – are prepared and equipped to safely manage these types of emergencies.”
Texas has the largest pipeline infrastructure in the nation. With more than 466,000 miles of pipeline running through the state, training is critical for volunteer and municipal firefighters who would be on the front lines protecting their communities in case of emergency.
“Responding to liquid pipeline and tank incidents often requires executing strategies that are unique to these incidents and often do not involve fire,” Executive Associate Director, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Gordon Lohmeyer said. “These classes are training more first responders to recognize and safely manage the challenges inherent in these emergencies.
“Thanks to ExxonMobil’s support, TEEX is able to provide a specialized training opportunity that otherwise would not be available to these emergency responders from these local communities.”
Two more ExxonMobil funded trainings will take place in October and January 2020, giving 100 additional emergency responders the opportunity to participate in this world-class emergency responder education series.
Municipal and volunteer firefighters in ExxonMobil communities have been invited to participate.
ExxonMobil’s grant to TEEX is part of the company’s ongoing effort to support first responders serving in the areas in which it operates pipelines and related facilities. Additionally, the company regularly provides funds to local fire departments to purchase needed equipment.