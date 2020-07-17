INGLESIDE – An Ingleside man is sitting behind bars at the San Patricio County jail facing charges of child pornography.
According to Ingleside Police Department, on May 2 detectives were told there was a possibility of a suspect in possession of child pornography. Later, an investigation led to the discovery at a home, and further investigation by officers revealed that Gabriel Elizondo, 28, was in possession of child pornography and lewd material depicting a child.
Arrest warrants were issued for possession of child pornography with a $20,000 bond and possession of lewd material depicting a child with a $15,000 bond.
Elizondo was arrested on June 30 and taken to the San Patricio County Jail.
