Ingleside to finally (not) see the light

SINTON – Radio towers in Ingleside have been causing quite a headache for residents and county officials over the past few years. The county spent $10,000 last year in maintenance alone but still can’t get them to function properly.
“For some reason they like to attract lightning over in Ingleside,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera joked. “Last year we spent $10,000 repairing lights, but it’s still not correct. If those white lights don’t turn red at night I will be hearing residents complaining about the white lights and how they can’t sleep.
“The white strobe light really bothers people at night, even though it’s 200 to 400 feet in the air for some reason.”
Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie, who lives in the area, said, “You can see it all over the city pretty much on a clear night. I can’t see them at all, but I do have constituents who have complained about the lights so I know.”
Sheriff Rivera said that the new system will also run sideways which will allow only aircraft to see them and be invisible to residents on the ground.
He added that while their current system is cheaper, either lightning or moisture causes them not to function properly.
“So we’re trying to change to a led light system and put them under contract for $5,000 a year so they’ll come out and repair them and keep up with those things for five years.”
With the same light system in place in Sinton and no issues reported there, the county plans on taking the Ingleside systems and using them for parts if it ever needs to be repaired.
The contract between LumenServ and the county will last for five years and cost $5,136 annually.