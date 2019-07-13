Interim chief Roush joins department permanently

MATHIS – In April, Mathis Police Chief Pete Saenz stepped down and left the department without a leader.
Within a month’s time City Manager Mike Barrera found an interim police chief and now looks to make the choice a permanent one.
According to a press release received last week, Barrera offered Marshal Scott Roush the position of Mathis police chief which he accepted. The release said Mathis received 60 applications and interviewed five of them before deciding on Roush.
The release also stated, “Chief Roush brings 26 years of experience to the job and has worked for several area agencies including the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, Sinton Police Department and Nueces County Sheriff’s Office.
“His administrative experience, investigative skills, interagency cooperation and community policing philosophy will all contribute to making the department a more service oriented organization.”
Roush was officially sworn in as police chief during Monday’s city council meeting.
“I’d like to say that we’re going to take the police department in the right direction and be more community oriented and more of a public relations type of department,” Roush said.
“I think in time the community will start seeing some positive changes.”