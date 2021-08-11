An incident involving a disabled vehicle and an intoxicated driver resulted in a close call on Interstate 37.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, a San Patricio County deputy was assisting the driver of a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, which had lost power to its charging system, resulting in the vehicle being unable to use the emergency lights.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the deputy had parked his car on the shoulder behind the disabled vehicle.
“It was totally dark in the shoulders and he thought, ‘you know, I better stay here with him until the wrecker gets here,’” said Rivera. “So he parked his car behind the other with his lights flashing and all, and he turned his wheels all the way to the right, thank goodness, just in case he got rear-ended.”
At that moment, a vehicle veered off onto the shoulder and rear ended the deputy’s parked patrol unit, sending the car running off to the right, missing the disabled vehicle.
Upon inspecting the vehicle that had veered off the interstate, Rivera said, “They thought the guy was dead, but he was just dead drunk.”
The driver of that car was transported to the emergency room at Northwest Hospital, where they tested his level of intoxication. The deputy was also taken to the hospital, via a patrol unit, to treat a lacerated eyelid. The driver of the disabled vehicle walked away without injury, thanks to the decision the deputy made to turn his tires to the right.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Rivera added.
DPS is still investigating the crash.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•