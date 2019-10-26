Investigation Discovery’s ‘Truth about Murder with Sunny Hostin’ to air episode on Portland teen’s murder

SINTON – Earlier this summer, “The View’s” Sunny Hostin was seen filming in areas around Sinton and Corpus Christi for her new show, “Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin”on Investigation Discovery (ID).
The episode airing Tuesday, Oct. 29, will examine the 2012 double shooting of teen’s Mollie Olgin and Mary Kristene Chapa.
The episode is titled, “A Terrible Place to Die” with the description reading, “A stranger brutally attacks two young women in a park in Portland, Texas. One victim is killed, while the other miraculously survives. With the help of the survivor, investigators desperately hunt for the killer before he can strike again.”
According to ID’s press release, the six episode series showcases Hostin traveling to the sites of America’s most perplexing cases, interviewing detectives, prosecutors, coroners and speaking with victims’ families to piece together the emotions, evidence and, ultimately, truth of the case.
Before the world knew Hostin, she was an undefeated federal prosecutor, according to the press release.
“Every day I have the privilege of connecting with people from across the country, listening to their stories of triumph and tragedy,” said Hostin in the press release. “In this series, Investigation Discovery has given me a tremendous opportunity to tell the real story of these crimes that have affected the communities that we live in and talk to those most impacted by these cases. I know ‘Truth About Murder’ will heal the wounds of those who remain and provide a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.”
In 2012, a birdwatching couple found Chapa and her girlfriend, Olgin, at the bottom of an overlook in Violet Andrews Park in Portland. The two had been bound, sexually assaulted and shot in the head execution-style.
David Strickland, whose family lives near the park, was arrested in 2014 while he was living in Helotes. In 2016, Strickland was convicted of capital murder and handed a life sentence.
Dateline NBC had previously aired an episode about the case on June 7 sitting down with Chapa discussing the case and her recovery.
Strickland’s appeal was filed in 2016 to judges in the 13th Court of Appeals. They have yet to rule on the motions.
Catch Hostin’s new show on ID at 9 p.m. every Tuesday.
