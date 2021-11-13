In September, Moda Midstream LLC announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC) and other Moda assets to Enbridge Inc., a leading North American energy infrastructure company, for approximately $3 billion. The facility will be renamed Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC).
MIEC is the nation’s largest crude export terminal by volume, having loaded more than 25% of all U.S. Gulf Coast crude exports in 2020. In May 2020, the MIEC expanded its storage capacity to hold more than 15 million barrels and increased its export capacity to 1.6 million barrels per day.
With the sale expected to close by the end of the year, EIEC is already looking to expand.
One local environmental group wants to halt that expansion, however.
Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association (IOBCWA) sent out a press release stating, “Under the schedule for consideration of a lawsuit filed by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend, Karankawa Kadla Tribe of the Texas Gulf Coast and Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association, dredging and construction on a new pier at the Enbridge Ingleside oil terminal will not take place before Aug. 29, 2022.”
IOBWA said they sued the US Army Corps of Engineers for granting a permit to build a new dock even closer to IOB for more ships along with larger ones to load oil for export which will destroy 10 acres of seagrass/wetlands and a Karankawan site (McGloin Bluff) eligible for the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in the process. IOBCWA said they were also challenging a permit granted by TCEQ which would allow increased air pollution.
“We are content that no construction will start on the land and water, as it should be, in order for proper consideration of the Corps’ actions to occur. The area is important to preserve because it’s more than land and water to us, it is our ancestral lands, and we will take every step to protect it,” co-founder of the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend and Karankawa Kadla Tribe member Love Sanchez said.
IOBCWA Treasurer Jennifer Hilliard added, “We appreciate this pause in the destruction of historical artifacts, marine life and seagrasses to allow for our day in court.
“As one of the busiest shipping intersections in Corpus Christi Bay we have already had one collision that narrowly missed a fully loaded tanker. Increasing the number of enormous ships docking at this intersection is an accident waiting to happen that could affect the entire Bay.”
While it may seem that construction was halted due to the lawsuit, that is not the case as Enbridge wasn’t planning on finishing its studies until August 2022 and will then move on from there.
“The permitted expansion is related to our existing waterfront and the development of structures within the La Quinta channel, not on McGloin’s Bluff,” a statement from Enbridge read. “Enbridge has a deep respect for our neighbors and a commitment to engaging stakeholders throughout all phases of a project’s development.
“Air emissions are strictly regulated by both state and federal agencies and we are confident that permit is in compliance of the law.”
The company also said that while the new piers it is planning to build will not affect the land, they will impact the 10 acres of seagrass/wetlands. Because of this, Enbridge said it is planning on creating a 20-acre seagrass habitat at a nearby protected site.
The statement continued, “The permit also details our plan to protect flora and fauna in the more than 70 acres of our property that we are setting aside in perpetuity.
“The permit was authorized following a nearly year-and-a-half review and with the input of numerous state and federal agencies who evaluated the expansion and concurred with our proposed mitigations.
“We are confident that the Army Corps of Engineers permit was properly issued.
“The construction schedule submitted to the court demonstrates our commitment to transparency.”
