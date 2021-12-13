In February of last year, the 13th Court of Appeals denied David Strickland’s motion for a retrial, but it seems that didn’t stop him for possibly trying once more.
On Sept. 28, 2016, Strickland was found guilty of capital murder for the shooting death of Mollie Olgin at Portland’s Violet Andrews Park on June 22, 2012. Mary Kristene Chapa was also shot during the incident but survived, though she suffered a traumatic head injury.
Strickland’s lawyers recently filed a writ – a formal letter used to gather information about a case.
“It’s really not termed an appeal, he filed a writ and the writ will go to the local judge who will put together some information and that information is then forwarded to the Court of Criminal Appeals” San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith said. “After that, they will make a decision.
“We had the first appeal, which we won here in the 13th Court of Appeals so it’s not unusual that he’s filed it.
“We’ll respond to it and see what the court says.”
