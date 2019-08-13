It took a year, but county JPs finally get their raise

County justice of the peace judges took to a greivence committee Friday to ask for a 15% raise be added to the 2020 county budget. After some diliberation, they settled for a 10% raise and left pleased. Shown from left, front row, are JP Pct. 1 Yolanda Guerrero, JP Pct. 2 Daniel Garza and JP Pct. 6 Karen Diaz; back row, JP Pct. 5 Nere Villarreal, JP Pct. 6 Susan Price and JP Pct. 8 Elvia Hernandez.