TEMPLE – J&K Whatley Farms in Odem is being recognized as Conservation Farmer for their outstanding conservation efforts by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) and the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts (ATSWCD). The Whatleys along with other conservationists will be recognized during an awards luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
Each year the TSSWCB and ATSWCD recognizes and honors individuals who dedicate themselves to the conservation and management of renewable natural resources.
J&K Whatley Farms located in Odem is owned and operated by Jon and Kelly Whatley, along with their two sons Payne and Jackson has been chosen as Conservation Farmer – J&K Whatley Farms, San Patricio SWCD #324.
The Whatley Family has been farming in the Coastal Bend area since the early 1900s, making Jon and Kelly the fourth generation of the Whatley family to farm in South Texas. For more than 20 years, the Whatley family have utilized conservation programs provided by the San Patricio SWCD and the USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service. Jon and Kelly have always been aware of the significance of implementing conservation plans and practices and have participated in several programs over the years. Through these programs, they have implemented an extensive conservation plan consisting of multiple soil and water conservation practices such as conservation tillage, controlled traffic farming, crop rotation, pest management, terraces, grassed waterways and surface roughening. Through the implementation of these conservation practices there is increased water infiltration, decreased soil erosion and increased yields along with savings in labor and fuel cost. As trends in agriculture continue to change, the Whatley family is always looking to the future and how they can advance their operation with conservation in mind.
Additional Conservation Award Winners are Upper Sabine SWCD #530 as Upper Sabine Soil and Water Conservation District; Kenda Mahaffey, Anderson-Houston SWCD #421 as Friend of Conservation; Charlesworth Ranch Company, Big Bend SWCD #227 as Conservation Rancher; Lisa Johnson, Cochran SWCD #149 as Conservation Teacher; and Dr. Michael Baird, Red River County SWCD #423;.
The TSSWCB also sponsors an annual poster contest. The subject for the 2020 Poster Contest was “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?” Carli Burger from Inez and the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) #336, was chosen as this year’s winner. The poster will advance to the National Association of Conservation Districts Poster Contest in December 2020.
“Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?” was also the topic for the 2020 Essay Contest. Wyatt Terrell, of Menard and the Menard County Soil and Water Conservation District #215, took first place in the Junior Division of the essay contest. Ty Cornelius, of Crosbyton and the Rio Blanco Soil and Water Conservation District #107 won first place in the Senior Division.
The Texas Conservation Awards Program began in the late 1970s to recognize conservationists and the vital role they play in managing Texas’ natural resources. The purpose of the program is to acknowledge, recognize, and honor individuals that dedicate their time and efforts to the conservation of natural resources.
The program provides an opportunity for competition and incentives to expand and improve conservation efforts as well as the wise utilization of renewable natural resources. Categories recognized through the Texas Conservation Awards Program are: Poster Contest and Junior and Senior Essay Contests, Conservation Farmer, Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District, Conservation Rancher, Friend of Conservation, Conservation Teacher and Wildlife Conservationist.