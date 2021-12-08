Even though the county is deep into the holiday season, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera isn’t feeling the cheer at the county jail.
He said that he currently has 243 inmates in the jail with 66 of those belonging to the state, awaiting to be sent to prison.
And it’s costing taxpayers a pretty penny.
Two weeks ago, an inmate died at the county jail due to health issues.
“Those things do happen because they show up in our jail with serious health concerns and we do all we can,” Rivera said. “Taxpayers are having to pay for these state inmates and it becomes an issue when you have inmates that are ill.
“We have one that has cirrhosis of the liver and is in bad shape and we have one that has kidney problems and has cancer and is dying.”
Rivera estimates it costs county taxpayers around $10,000 a day to have a state inmate in the hospital.
County Judge David Krebs told commissioners last week, “I think the public needs to know all of these state inmates that we’re housing, we don’t get any reimbursement or anything from them. All this is billed to county taxpayers.”
Rivera said he knows the county jail isn’t the only one having housing issues. He said he recently got a call from Bell County because they were looking for places to house some of their state inmates as well.
“Everyone is on a waiting list,” Rivera said. “So when we’re told we can send three, we’ll send three right away, but they don’t say bring all 66 that you have.
“That’s where the problem lies.
“We have big jails in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio that have a lot more people waiting to go to prison and I’m sure that the state jail commission has a list of how many are pending to go to these facilities.”
Another issue that Rivera is seeing is those in custody who are in need of psychiatric help. Some have been in jail for more than a year just waiting to be transferred.
“It saddens me that we have those kind of people sitting around our jail,” Rivera said. “They’re not getting any help, but at the same time, we don’t have any place to send them.
“It also bothers me that they closed down the Garza East prison in Beeville but we have all of these inmates in county jails throughout the state.”
Talks to expand the jail are still up in the air with Krebs saying, “It’s on the list,” meaning it’s on the county’s list of things to take care of once funding is secured.
Until then, residents should be on their best behavior because it’s not Santa Claus who’s watching to see if they’re naughty or nice. And if they’re caught, they could be sent out of the county for who knows how long.
