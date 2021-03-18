Janet Sue Spears, age 63, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home with her husband by her side. After a five-year battle with lung cancer she closed her tired eyes for the last time and opened them again to the face of Jesus.
Janet was born on June 4, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to parents, Daniel and Geneva Murphy Erck. She grew up in Gregory-Portland and graduated from GP High School where she could have always been found on the volleyball or basketball court. After graduation she went on to earn a license in Cosmetology and also worked in the Oil & Gas Industry for 15 years. Janet was a devoted wife and mother, an avid cyclist (she loved to show off her unicycling skills to anyone who had never seen such a quirky hobby), the number one fan for her daughters’ sports teams, the best MawMaw to her favorite little ones and most of all she was a faithful servant of Christ.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; and sister, Carol Ann Erck. Janet is survived by her husband of 37 years, William Spears; daughters, Sharla Simmons, Meghan (Nate) Sennett, Kelly Spears; stepson, James Dodds; granddaughters, Kasey, Kylee, Chloe, Kinsley, Karleigh, grandson Lane; and one great-granddaughter expected to arrive May 2021. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews in Friendswood, Corpus Christi, Cuero, and Seguin all of whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the National MS Society.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at The Fellowship Of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Road.
An online guestbook is available at porterloring.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio.