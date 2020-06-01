JM Steel joins Steel Dynamics, Inc. in Sinton

SINTON – The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) announced on May 19 that JM Steel has announced a colocation on the Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) site in Sinton. The company will hire approximately 50 employees, an addition to the 600+ SDI has confirmed will be working at its facility.
The new mill will target an estimated 27 million tons of regional market place driven by manufacturing, automotive, construction, transportation and energy markets. The new Sinton mill will have an estimated annual capacity of 3 million tons and boast ‘Next Generation’ electric-arc-furnace (EAF) technology.
JM Steel’s facility has plans to include three slitting lines capable of producing 30,000 tons of steel a month. The slitter will be able to handle 105,000 pounds max coil weights and run up to 400 feet per minute. With these characteristics JM Steel will have the largest, most capable slitter in the United States. The plant and the slitter will be operational by June 30, 2021. Plans in years three and four include lighter gauge slitter capabilities and additional value added services like laser cutting and press braking capabilities.
The new facility will also boast two roll forming lines and a stamping press capable of producing 260,000 bolts per month to serve mining markets located in Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Chile and Peru. The new location gives JM Steel Sinton excellent export opportunities to supplement its core ground control business of JENNMAR, a global, family-owned company that specializes in ground control technology for the mining, tunneling and civil construction industries.
“This is great news for our region,” President and CEO of CCREDC Iain Vasey said. “Investment in steel production and manufacturing is an essential piece of our economic diversification efforts for the region, identified as a growth-opportunity sector in a study we conducted in 2015. The impact of the SDI project, JM Steel, and the future companies that will follow them will continue to benefit our region for many years to come, providing high paying jobs for residents of the Coastal Bend.
“We advocated for the development of a steel industry campus, led by Steel Dynamics, Inc and its partners. Hopefully, the JM Steel project is just the first of many companies to choose to co-locate with SDI over the next few years.”
Group President of Frank Calandra Inc. and Calandra Group, LLC Tony Calandra added, “On behalf of JM Steel, I would like to thank the entire Steel Dynamics Team that consisted of Mark Millett (SDI- CEO), Miguel Alvarez (Senior VP, Southwest US and Mexico), Glenn Pushis (Senior VP- Special Projects),Tommy Scruggs (SDI Flat Roll Group GM- Sales and Marketing), and Ryan Thrasher (Commercial Manager - Mexico) for their professionalism during the entire process. We look forward to the many opportunities this location and the new SDI Mill will offer JM Steel and JENNMAR.”