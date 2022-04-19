Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos recently announced that John Trevino will join the G-P family to serve as the next principal for students, families and staff at G-P Middle School.
“I am absolutely elated to be part of the G-P family,” Trevino said. “Everyone I’ve already had the pleasure of meeting has confirmed G-P’s reputation of excellence. I am looking forward to meeting my team, students, and families, and forging ahead with a bright future together for G-P Middle School.”
Trevino will report to G-PISD’s Executive Director for School Leadership Sarah Hodges, who said she’s excited to welcome him to the team.
“Dr. Trevino has a wealth of educational experience at the elementary, secondary and collegiate level,” she said. “This will be his 10th year as a middle school principal and mark his 20th year in administration. He has also served seven years as an adjunct professor instructing teacher preparation courses for the College of Education at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
“We are delighted to have him serve our middle school community.”
Cavazos said a G-P Middle School principal profile was developed from survey feedback, and was used as a guide for the selection panel to identify a new leader.
She added, “Fulfilling the desires and needs of our school community is vitally important to us, especially when it comes to pivotal leadership for our campuses. The profile process helps us ensure we are able to find principals who have applicable experience and educational philosophies, as well as leadership styles, best suited to cultivate positive growth, learning, and advancement.
“I’m confident the profile served us well in hiring Trevino.”
Most recently, Trevino was employed as an account executive with Education Advanced. He also previously served as principal of Tom Browne Middle School in Corpus Christi ISD and as a principal and/or assistant principal for elementary schools in CCISD, and Kingsville ISD. As mentioned, he was an adjunct professor in the TAMU-CC College of Education and was also named “Principal of the Year” for Region 2 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) in 2014.
He has been a presenter and guest speaker for various collegiate and public school teaching programs, leadership academies, and administration training sessions at the region and state levels.
He holds a Doctor of Education from TAMU-CC and two Masters of Science in Educational Administration and Elementary Education from the same university. Dr. Trevino earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Louisville, and graduated with an advanced diploma from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He said he aims to support the G-PMS team in providing the best possible opportunities for students to reach their potential.
“With our focus on providing a safe and caring learning environment, we will work to build upon the successes already seen at our school and throughout G-PISD,” Trevino said. “I am excited to serve the team as we continue striving for the excellence through effective and dynamic classroom instruction, as well as instructional leadership.”
Cavazos said a transition plan is in place for current interim Principal Martha Rose to return to central office where she is employed as the district’s Federal and Special Programs coordinator.
“We strive to model true teamwork, and help at our campuses when they need us,” Cavazos said. “Rose exemplified that practice when she volunteered to step in at G-PMS last fall, and served as the campus leader until hiring season for principals could begin.
“We couldn’t be more grateful for her leadership, support, and her example among Team G-P.”
Trevino will arrive in G-PISD on April 11, and together with his wife, Analese Tennyson-Trevino who is the current principal of W.C. Andrews Elementary in G-PISD, they are excited to help educate, inspire, and empower G-P Wildcats for years to come.
The G-PHS principal profile, developed from stakeholder feedback, is posted at www.g-pisd.org/MSprincipal.