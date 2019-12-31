Juan G. Lopez, 60, of Odem, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Mr. Lopez was born May 19, 1959, in Sinton to Benita and Nicanor Lopez Sr. He was a fan of the Texas Longhorns.
Survivors include five brothers, Nicanor (Charlene) Lopez Jr. of Alvin, Robert Lopez, Rudy Lopez and Rene Lopez of Odem and Adam Lopez of California; two sisters, Linda Lopez of Odem and Maria Lopez of Ricardo; sister-in-law, Janie Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.