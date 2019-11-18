Judge Krebs addresses concerns of county at monthly Republican Women’s Club meeting

PORTLAND – Despite the cold and rainy weather Tuesday afternoon, members of the San Patricio County Republican Women’s Club members made their way to their monthly meeting at the Northshore Country Club. San Patricio County Judge David Krebs attended the meeting as a guest speaker to discuss the issues affecting San Patricio County.
After introducing himself, the judge said over the past 11 and half months of being in his position, he found a lot of interesting things to learn at the courthouse.
In fact two days after being elected, Judge Krebs was called down to the courthouse.
“Well, everybody in the courthouse is saying, ‘He’s going to fire everybody here and bring all your Portland staff up here to run the county,’” said the judge. “I spent a week and a half at the courthouse visiting all the department heads.
“I ran on an open door policy, but we closed the office door that week and I would sit there face to face across the desk. You tell me what’s going on in the county.”
Going into office, Krebs knew he was going to be busy but didn’t know how busy things were going to get.
“Legislative session that was just beginning to start,” the judge said. “We were fixing to have squabbles across the other side of the bay for annexation. We were starting to have the Port of Corpus Christi buy land over here in San Pat County that we didn’t know about.
“It just piled up all on top of us, busy, busy, busy time of year.”
He then went on to discuss issues the courthouse was facing as well the issues the county is currently encountering.
County growth
“All of the growth that we’ve had in this county for the last 10 years, it has really affected us,” said Krebs.
According to the judge, the courthouse is busting at the seams. Court reporters are in broom closets, and the basement is overcrowded.
“This past budget we turned down about $800,000 worth of jobs because we don’t have room to put the people,” Krebs said. “Why hire them if you know you don’t have room.”
The county will be looking into the overcrowding problem.
“I’ve got some plans to look at maybe some construction over the next two or three years.”
Employees’ salaries
A salary committee was formed to observe and compare the salaries of the courthouse employees.
“We have people that have been working 20 years there and only make $11 an hour,” Krebs said. “How you can survive and make a living or even take care of your family on $11 an hour? I don’t know.”
The committee is currently conducting a study around the state, looking at other counties with around the same population as San Patricio’s size to see how much they are paying their employees.
“People who have been there two years are making more money than people who have been there 15 years and that’s wrong. We didn’t keep up with their salaries,” the judge said.
He commented a committee will be working towards solving these problems.
Courthouse clique
According to the judge, a little clique had formed and ran the entire courthouse.
“It was a little clique that basically ran the courthouse for many, many years, and most of you may remember that,” Krebs said. “But it was surprising when you actually get up there and see how tight that little clique was.”
He said the courthouse is breaking away from that little clique and is making sure everyone is doing their job in the right manner.
“I know everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to doing and doing it in the right way,” the judge said.
Annexation services
After the City of Corpus Christi annexed land in the county, it is now quietly trying to de-annex it, according to Krebs.
“They are keeping it extremely quiet, but they’re de-annexing because they can’t keep up with the services,” he said.
The judge commented that there have been plenty of wrecks out on Highway 361 in the area where the city of Corpus Christi annexed. Yet, the city does not send services to assist in those wrecks, Krebs said.
“Sheriff Rivera and I put up an invoice,” the judge said. “We sent a couple of those to Corpus Christi for services that we provided within our city limits, and we haven’t gotten a check back yet. I don’t expect to get one back.”
Unfunded mandates
Krebs said one of the biggest issues the county faces is unfunded mandates.
“We get them thrown down on top of us all the time,” he said.
The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) conducted a survey of all the counties in the state of Texas to see how much money they spent in 2017 on unfunded mandates.
According to the judge, the county spent $466,000 on repairing and maintaining voting machines, $5 million on the judicial system, including the jail, $150,000 on staff training, $210,000 on emergency room services for prisoners, $60,000 for drugs and medications for prisoners, $508,000 on juvenile probation and $540,000 on attorney fees, all in 2017.
“This is all your taxpayer dollars that the state is telling us we need to spend, and it is crazy,” the judge said. “I think it’s time that the citizens of the state of Texas, and I told TAC this, whenever I go talk somewhere I’m going to let them know how they’re spending your money.
“Just imagine the numbers that I gave you, the money we could have kept in the county. And you know, it’s probably close to $7 million that we just had to spend.”
Krebs said for the next legislative session in 2021, they will fight against unfunded mandates.
Courts overloaded
“Our courts are overloaded,” Krebs said.
According to the judge, the county is need of another district judge and court of law judge. He also commented the justices of the peace are overloaded.
“I’ll give you some examples of JP’s work, because all the construction work that we have right now in the county, we had one JP handle 1,900 tickets last year in 2018,” he said. “September of this year she already handled 3,800 tickets.
“That’s one JP, and they’re all in the same boat.”
Krebs said he wants to bring legislators and discuss the various issue affecting the county.
Despite the obstacles, Krebs commented that has a had a great time being the county judge.
One of the things the judge enjoys doing is performing wedding ceremonies.
“I want you to know since the first of January, I have performed 42 weddings,” Krebs said.
He even joked about writing a book about the weddings he’s performed.
“There’s a lot of good things and a lot of fun I have up there sometimes,” said the judge. “I have a great staff; the staff is phenomenal. I love to work with them; they all work with me. We’re talking and yakking the whole day long.
“It’s worked out real well.”
The judge then thanked the club for allowing him to speak, allowing them to carry on with the rest of their meeting.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com