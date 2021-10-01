Julie M. Storm, beloved wife and mother, gained her wings on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home in Premont, Texas, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 66 years old.
Born Julie Maudeen McClanahan in 1955 in Franklin, Louisiana, to parents Virgil and Mildred McClanahan, Julie was the youngest of four children. Later the McClanahan family relocated to Premont, Texas where Julie graduated from Premont High School.
Julie married Bill Storm in 1987 and together the hardworking couple moved to Sinton, Texas, with their three children in 1991 and owned Petaler’s Nursery for many years, a nursery and landscaping business that they built from the ground up. During this time, Julie was a member of the Sinton Garden Club and a columnist for a weekly article in the San Patricio County Newspaper called, “Just a Blooming Minute” where she shared her passion and knowledge of botanicals with weekly readers.
Julie’s greatest joys were making memories with family and spending time outdoors tending to her beautiful plants.
Julie is survived by her husband, Bill and their three children, Megan, Mikaela and Jacob and two grandchildren, Natalie and Emily, along with her three siblings, Joe, Jack and Jan.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Premont Cemetery, Southeast 1st Street, Premont, TX 78375.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.