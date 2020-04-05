SINTON – Right now in San Patricio County there is about a 30% to 40% response rate for residents who received jury summons, according to SPC District Clerk Heather Marks. So out of the 300 summons that get mailed out, the courts would be lucky to get around 100 potential jurors show up.
“Back in 2018, before I started, there was a court case, and we didn’t get enough jurors showing up,” Marks recalls. “A lot of that had to do with post Harvey addresses changing. So, for a while we had to send out 350 summons, just to get about 100 people in the room because it was so hard to reach people.”
Marks is now planning on using technology to make it easier to notify pre-qualified possible jurors via text or email as well as allowing them to let the courts know the best time they would be available.
“We’re trying to be more efficient in how we handle it here at the courthouse but also be more respectful of the public,” Marks said. “It’s just a more organized way and a more efficient way to do it.”
She said that pretty soon residents will begin seeing postcards that indicate the recipient has been pre-selected as a potential juror. That postcard will have a juror ID number specific to the person who receives it, along with an electronic signature number. On the back of the card will be instructions to go onto their website and fill out a questionnaire online.
They can also identify if they wish to be contacted by text, email or simply have their paper copy of the summons mailed to them.
“Now we won’t have pre-qualified people driving here from Mathis or from Ingleside just to find out they don’t need to be here,” Marks continued. “We’re trying to improve the whole situation for the juror and for the public.
“We’re also hoping that it will cut down on the time that you might spend here and cut down the amount of traffic in the courthouse. I think right now is a great reminder of how extra traffic in the courthouse is not always the best.
“We’re a very old courthouse, and we’re kind of busting at the seams, so we have to kind of really be smart about having an abundance of people in here when we don’t necessarily need them here.”
Marks added that potential jurors can also reschedule online or choose what dates work best for them.
“It’s very important having jurors report,” Marks said. “We want to make sure that people receiving these notices realize it does ask them to fill that survey out within 10 days. It’s important that we have that response, and it’s very important to take these notices seriously because we need people serving on these juries.
“It’s a very important right we have and a responsibility as citizens of the county to show up.”