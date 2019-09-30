Juvenile accused in the botched robbery that left one dead

SINTON – A third arrest has been made in the robbery that left Alfredo Vasquez, 27, dead — his body recovered from Gum Hallow Creek on County Road 2004 near Portland on May 14.
According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, Vicent Beltran Jr, and Belynda Pena Garcia were both arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime and have since been indicted on those charges.
A juvenile, now 16, was also implicated but remained a fugitive until now.
Corpus Christi Police Department officers, following a tip from a caller, found the juvenile and arrested him on Saturday Sept. 28. He was taken to the San Patricio County Juvenile Center where he currently awaits a detention hearing.
The District Attorney is reviewing the case to determine if the juvenile will be adjudicated as an adult and face adult charges of robbery and organized crime.
The sheriff’s office investigation shows that the juvenile, Vasquez, Beltran and Pena Garcia went to Ingleside in an attempt to commit a robbery at a residence, according to law enforcement. The homeowner was standing outside when the four drove up armed with guns.
Video evidence from the homeowner shows the suspects drove up to his home and attempted to gain access into the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
The homeowner fired a round from a shotgun from inside and unknowingly to him, hits Vasquez, according to the sheriff’s office.
After the gunshot, the four ran back to the car and drove off, the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office believes Vasquez died in the car and was dumped off at Gum Hollow Creek by the other three.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com