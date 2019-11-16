Krebs, commissioners push master plan forward to guide future industry growth

SINTON – While industrial growth seems to be pouring into San Patricio County – with a lot more likely in the coming years – things have gotten off to a shaky start as far as where this growth will happen.
While the CCREDC (Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation) has steered some big industry the county’s way, such as the recent Steel Dynamics steel mill that is already taking shape near Sinton, the county will be taking charge in the coming years.
County and city officials as well as county commissioners knew they needed some sort of plan and when San Patricio County Judge David Krebs took office, that was one of the first items he wanted to implement – a master plan for industrial growth.
On Monday, commissioners voted to begin the process of creating such a plan.
“We voted on implementing a master plan for the county, which means we will go to all stakeholders involved with the cities, the county, the Port of Corpus Christi and the City of Corpus Christi and sit down and come up with a plan as to where we want industry to be in this county.
“It’ll give the county a lot more power than we have today as to where all this industry goes.
“Right now, industry comes in, talks to the CCREDC and if they find a piece of property, they can let them go there.
“With a master plan, we can tell them, OK, if you want to go into this piece of property you get no tax abatements, but you can go over here and you can get abatements.”
Krebs said the county can begin dictating where industry goes in the county with help from community input. He said it gives the county power it hasn’t had in more than 10 years.
Krebs described the process and said that they will hire a planner that will come in and sit down with the county commissioners as well as with all the cities in the county.
“Then, when all their input and the county’s input is in, we sit down and talk with the City of Corpus Christi and the Port of Corpus Christi to get their input,” but Krebs reiterated – it’s still San Patricio County’s master plan.
“If the Port of Corpus Christi really doesn’t like what we want, then tough,” Krebs added.
“Now, they can do what they want to with their land, there’s nothing we can say about that.
“But land that is within San Patricio County, if we don’t want industry on that piece of property, we don’t have to allow industry there under our master plan.”
When Krebs was mayor of Portland and they implemented their master plan, he said it took nearly two years.
And that was just one city.
While there is no deadline for said plan, the judge thinks it’ll take anywhere from two to four years to complete.
But the bottom line is simple. “It needs to be done,” Krebs said. “Because if we continue going like we are, we’re going to have industry just popping up everywhere.
“You know, citizens are going to get mad at us, so let them help us decide where we want that industry to be.
“It should have happened a long time ago when we started this industrial boom. And the thing is, it’s going to continue.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.