SINTON – San Patricio County Auditor David Wendel did some last-minute number crunching on Monday as commissioners attempted to vote on the proposed 2020 budget.
Earlier this month, commissioners voted for a 10% raise for all the county justice of the peace judges to be included in the 2020 budget, giving them a $5,382 pay increase with the exception of Pct. 1 Judge Yolanda Guerrero, who received a slightly higher $5,540.
With Monday’s commissioners court hearing being the last time for anyone wanting an item added to the budget, Pct. 6 Judge Susan Price took to the podium. Pct. 4 Judge Karen Diaz, Pct. 5 Judge Nere Villarreal and Pct. 8 Judge Elvia L. Hernandez attended the hearing which ended up being beneficial to them all.
“I’m requesting a new full-time employee due to the increase in our caseload – specifically with the traffic tickets because of the new troopers that have been hired,” Price explained. “Also, our debt claims have gone up.
“Our traffic tickets have increased tremendously, and with two clerks it’s really hard to keep up with it.”
Price said she had to resort to closing her office to the public on Mondays in order to attempt to catch up with all the paperwork, which has caused some residents to call into Judge Kreb’s office and complain.
She also explained that the county had brought in more Department of Public Safety troopers to deal with the increase of automobile accidents and issues involving all the new industry, which in turn raised county JPs’ caseload.
Price also explained that the Senate Bill 1840 passed during the most recent legislative session allowed JPs to use money from their technology fund to pay for employees.
Wendel responded by saying that hiring a full-time employee at $11 an hour nearly depletes the technology fund over the course of a year and will not generate that amount to replace the funds.
“Another thing I have asked for in the budget is a line item for a temporary employee,” Price continued. “I’ve asked every year since I’ve been elected, and every year I get zero.”
Price was asking for anywhere from $100 to $5 line item just to be able to hire a temporary employee should one of the two clerks she has gets sick during the year. Adding the line item would allow for someone to be added to the books.
“I mean, if I end up without one employee, then I’m going to shut my office down to the public and that’s not allowing money to come into the road and bridge for Commissioner (Howard)Gillespie,” Price said.
Her requests didn’t stop there. She also asked why her overtime pay for her staff was cut from $1,400 to just $400. She asked the commissioners to add back the $1,000 that went missing, seemingly by mistake.
Price said her two employees handle roughly about 1,830 cases over the course of a year.
That number got Judge David Krebs doing some math and figured that each of her clerks only handle about five and a half cases a day.
“Just so I understand, explain to me how long does it take to do five and a half cases a day?” he asked.
Price replied, “It’s a lot of paperwork and they have steps in entering those tickets. They have a lot of paperwork.
“And you know what those numbers may say, but they are busy. We have stacks of paperwork. They are busy every day. They never get a break.”
Judge Villarreal added, “She’s only talking about what’s being entered per day. But we’re still touching all the other cases daily.
“She’s also not telling you all the other cases we’re handling per day.
“What I’m trying to make you understand is those are her new cases, but you’re not seeing that we’re working constantly on those old cases.
“And what I can tell you about Judge Price, you’re not seeing everything that is sitting on her desk that hasn’t been entered yet. “
Villarreal and Price both agreed that if she could get caught up on the paperwork, her revenue would nearly double.
Commissioner Gillespie asked Wendel if there were other areas of the budget they could get money to pay for the employee.
The general fund seemed to be the only other option.
That’s when Commissioner Gary Moore chimed in and talked about when he ran a business and needed extra help he would simply hire temporary part-time workers which cut the cost as they wouldn’t be receiving insurance.
But the temporary employee would only need to be doing paperwork and not answering phones or dealing with customers.
Judge Villarreal said she currently received a temporary employee from Texas Workforce Commission for 12 weeks and it helped a lot. But the 12 weeks is nearly up.
Judge Diaz added, “I believe we all asked for part-time clerks to try to save money on the budget.
“I mean part-time is better than no time.”
Price replied, “I asked for a full-time clerk – I need a full-time clerk – but I’ll take what I can get.”
Judge Hernandez was also on the agenda asking for another clerk, so they ended up both asking for a temporary part-timer.
“I would just not look at the justice court technology fund as a long-term solution,” Gillespie said. “This can be a temporary, one-time deal for a year until we see how things shake out.”
Commissioners voted for the two temporary part-time clerks.
They also gave Price her missing $1,000 in overtime and granted her a $500 line item for a temporary employee should one of her clerks be out of the office.
But the JPs weren’t done yet.
When Judge Krebs asked if anyone else wanted or needed anything to be added to the budget before it was finalized, he said, “This will be the last time anyone can ask.”
Then Villarreal spoke up, “So we can ask then?”
Villarreal and Diaz also asked for a temporary part-time clerk for their offices. Villarreal said that since her temporary TWC employee would be leaving in a couple of weeks, she would like an employee to replace her since they were getting caught up in her office having her there.
“With our growth and the tickets and the crime that’s happening and all those things,” Diaz added, “it’s just been crazy.”
Wendel replied to the commissioners about the requests, “We were shooting for a 30% ending fund balance this year.
“Honestly, these changes requested today will push us down to about 29.9%.
“And I’m quite comfortable with that being close enough.”
Judges Villarreal and Diaz closed out the budget hearing with a temporary part-time clerk apiece.