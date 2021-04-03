An argument over family visitation left one Sinton man dead earlier this month.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, county deputies and investigators were called to an apparent homicide northwest of Sinton on County Road 984.
The sheriff’s office said that, according to witnesses, Robert Leija, 26, went to the house of David Chapa Jr., 28, to see his biological daughter and an argument ensued. Leija was shot and died at the scene.
The sheriff said David Chapa Jr., 28, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody charged with murder. The victim, Robert Leija, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 6 Susan Price.
“Our sincere condolences to the Leija family on their loss,” Sheriff Rivera said.
The investigation is on going. Chapa’s bond was set at $400,000.
