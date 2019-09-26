Latest oil and gas updates 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Beeville Publishing Co. publishes oil and gas permits and completions on a weekly basis. For San Patricio County for the days of Sept. 9-15, 0 permits were requested and/or approved and 0 well completions were reported. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Latest oil and gas updates Carol Anne Kidd Messer Lions offer Owls vision screening Oralia “Lala” Terry Margaret K. Masterson Poling Brian Clay Brooks Samuel Moreno Ingleside teen takes center stage at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Sep 26 Health center for hurricane refugees Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 27 Health center for hurricane refugees Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 28 Health center for hurricane refugees Sat, Sep 28, 2019 Sep 28 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sat, Sep 28, 2019 Sep 29 Health center for hurricane refugees Sun, Sep 29, 2019 Sep 29 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sun, Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30 Health center for hurricane refugees Mon, Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Mon, Sep 30, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesMother, son indicted in theft caseDPS identifies woman killed in Tuesday wreckDA deals blow to drugs, violenceMartina R. MendezThe truth is out thereMartha Aleene (Luthringer) SugarekRachel CasarezHarbor Bridge to go goldJoyce Sylvia WintersJack Daniel Alcorta Images CollectionsCotton fire outside of Sinton adding to farmers’ frustrationSecond Saturday shoppers‘Keystones’ of artBusy with beesLady Eagles fall in three at BeevilleMathis’ Rapha House pulls no punchesWelding new futurePhotos on displayR.A. Hall students and faculty remember 9-11 attacks with Freedom Walk accompanied by first responders, veteransAunt Aggie De’s show their spirit in wild fashion CommentedAmber Marie Solansky (2)Melba Pettiette (2)Joe C. Avalos (1)Opal White (1)James Charles Schlinke, D.V.M. (1)Elida Gonzales (1)Sharon Maxine Ressmann (1)Francis Eudora Duelberg Euton (1)Joe Elder Olle (1) Newspaper Ads Great Bulletin