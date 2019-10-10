Latest oil and gas updates 50 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Beeville Publishing Co. publishes oil and gas permits and completions on a weekly basis. For San Patricio County for the days of Sept. 23-30, 0 permits were requested and/or approved and 0 well completions were reported. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Latest oil and gas updates Rockport-Fulton Seafair celebrates 45th anniversary with music, seafood, fun Mathis turns pink again for second awareness event Commissioners approve new county employee newsletter G-P’s Lindley semifinalist for 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program Ofelia Cuevas Rojas Sinton’s Nedbalek re-elected to National Sorghum Producers Board JP Guerrero asks for additional staff as county growth leads to more arrests Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Oct 10 Health center for hurricane refugees Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Oct 10 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Oct 11 Health center for hurricane refugees Fri, Oct 11, 2019 Oct 11 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Fri, Oct 11, 2019 Oct 12 Health center for hurricane refugees Sat, Oct 12, 2019 Oct 12 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sat, Oct 12, 2019 Oct 12 Vintage Movie Night -Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte Sat, Oct 12, 2019 Oct 13 Health center for hurricane refugees Sun, Oct 13, 2019 Oct 13 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sun, Oct 13, 2019 Oct 14 Health center for hurricane refugees Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesTwo jailed in shootingGrand jury indicts defendants allegedly involved in bringing drugs into local state prison unitPolice arrest man after he crashes stolen truck into Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, law enforcement saysThree indicted on charges of money launderingConstance Lynn HenryCafe owner pleads guiltyPortland native Roberts lands film role in ‘12 Mighty Orphans’Bertha (Almendarez) LopezRosa HardmanTwo men arrested, charged with capital murder Images CollectionsPortland Billboards come DownGarza, Gutierrez crowned at Pettus homecomingBattling bandsIt’s time to ‘Fall’ for Rockin’ K FarmsNational Night Out - TaftNational Night OutFUMC Primes its Pumpkin patch4-H weekFrontier LifeNational Night Out - Sinton CommentedAmber Marie Solansky (2)Melba Pettiette (2)Larry Hedtke (2)Glen Roger Pfeil (2)Joe C. Avalos (1)Opal White (1)James Charles Schlinke, D.V.M. (1)Francis Eudora Duelberg Euton (1) Newspaper Ads Great Experienced Truck Drivers TREK Investment Group is pleased to offer Main Street Commons Bulletin