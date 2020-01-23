Latest oil and gas updates Jan 23, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beeville Publishing Co. publishes oil and gas permits and completions on a weekly basis. For San Patricio County for the days of Jan. 8-15, 0 permits were requested and/or approved and 0 well completions were reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Court of appeals affirms guilty verdict in Strickland trial Latest oil and gas updates Sanchez selected to All-State band Three Mathis siblings take on A&H Show, one for the first time Corpus Christi council hears Harbor Bridge update after TxDOT removes engineers Beverly Louise Klare Porter Lydia D. Cantu For Sinton’s O’Brien sisters, ag interests reach far beyond A&H Show Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 23 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Jan 23 Health center for hurricane refugees Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Jan 23 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Jan 24 Health center for hurricane refugees Fri, Jan 24, 2020 Jan 24 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Fri, Jan 24, 2020 Jan 25 Health center for hurricane refugees Sat, Jan 25, 2020 Jan 25 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sat, Jan 25, 2020 Jan 26 Health center for hurricane refugees Sun, Jan 26, 2020 Jan 26 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sun, Jan 26, 2020 Jan 27 Health center for hurricane refugees Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesPortland’s Windfest 2020 releases entertainment lineup, bringing new faces, musicHighway 181 closed in Normanna following fatal wreckGarcia turning cedar slats into signs with God’s messageSuspects wanted in connection with Sinton man's death arrestedRally to help injured jailerReyes Paul De Leon IIMary Elizabeth (Hawthorne) ReaganCorpus Christi council hears Harbor Bridge update after TxDOT removes engineersSinton’s O’Brien wins the coveted title, adding to her long list of agricultural achievementsChemical spill north of Three Rivers Images CollectionsMeet the 2020 A&H Show Queen contestantsNurse pinningDemolition underway of Union Producing buildingA.C. Jones mariachisCBC fall graduation CommentedKaren Diane Dobbs (2)Guadalupe M. Dominguez (1)Thomas Arthur Madsen (1)Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan (1)Ivy Autry (1)Philip Merlin Armstrong (1)Mary Lee Berry Sparkman (1)Benny C Martinez (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin