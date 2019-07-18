Latest oil and gas updates 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Beeville Publishing Co. publishes oil and gas permits and completions on a weekly basis. For San Patricio County for the days of June 25-30, 0 permits were requested and/or approved and 0 well completions were reported. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Mathis city council brews project approval Latest oil and gas updates Portland hires Weisenberger as new assistant city manager Jennie Lee Pollard Salone Billie Jean Williams Grierson Disaster recovery plan set for San Pat County Portland wastewater lines to get repaired, rehabbed National religious group delivers ultimatum to Mathis ISD over brothers banned from extracurricular activities Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jul 18 Health center for hurricane refugees Thu, Jul 18, 2019 Jul 18 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Thu, Jul 18, 2019 Jul 19 Health center for hurricane refugees Fri, Jul 19, 2019 Jul 19 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Fri, Jul 19, 2019 Jul 20 Health center for hurricane refugees Sat, Jul 20, 2019 Jul 20 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sat, Jul 20, 2019 Jul 21 Health center for hurricane refugees Sun, Jul 21, 2019 Jul 21 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sun, Jul 21, 2019 Jul 22 Health center for hurricane refugees Mon, Jul 22, 2019 Jul 22 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Mon, Jul 22, 2019 Most Popular Articles Commented Articles4 more arrested in shootingSubstitute teacher arrestedGrand jury indicts two Skidmore men on sexual assault of a child chargesK-9 CharlieNational religious group delivers ultimatum to Mathis ISD over brothers banned from extracurricular activitiesLonnie Frank SmithState lifts water boil notice in BeevilleElizabeth Grace SwinneyCounty jail not 'meth'ing aroundHunters losing feral hogs battle CommentedPhoebe Wilson (2)Maria Amaya Sotello (1)Elizabeth Grace Swinney (1)George G. Guerra (1)Toni D. Alvarez (1)Marilyn Jean “Jeannie” Robinson (1)Robert (Bob) Doak Menn (1)Larry Ray Barnes Sr. (1)Fermin G. “Macho” Medina (1) Newspaper Ads Great Sales Support/Marketing Coordinator Performance Top Drives-Welders Bulletin