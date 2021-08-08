Leadership Portland is now accepting applications for Leadership Class XV. Leadership Portland participants will be exposed to a variety of social and economic issues facing the area, and through the program, the participants will also learn and refine their leadership styles.
Leadership Portland gives business professionals an inside view to better understand the community, as well as some of the opportunities and challenges it faces. Class members will meet monthly for sessions on various topics and have an opportunity to ask questions and get answers.
Leadership Portland is a program of the Portland Chamber of Commerce and is a one-day per month commitment for nine months that highlights a broad range of issues vital to the community.
Deadline to submit an application is Aug. 17 by 5 p.m. Scholarships are available, but are limited.
For more information, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650 or email director@portlandtx.org.