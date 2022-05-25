The Odem Area Lions Club recently partnered with the Odem High School Student Council to complete a beautification project at the City of Odem Public Library sign planter box.
Lions provided the tools, equipment, plants and guidance, and the students did the weed pulling, digging, planting, treating and clean-up. This was the first time each of these students had done this type of work.
The group added additional Texas Sage to the planter box.
The two groups enjoyed serving together for the good of their community.
Odem Area Lions Club President Joan McKaughan said, “The students were very hard working, interested in learning about planting, polite, and appeared to be having fun with each other and our Lions. It was a pleasure to serve with them”.