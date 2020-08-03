ROCKPORT – A Massive blaze took place in Lockport a few weeks ago that had all area fire departments rushing to help out.
According to the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 21, Rockport, Fulton and Lamar Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire in Fulton. While battling the blaze a brush fire was dispatched at 1:15 p.m. off of Jocelyn Road on the south end of the county, between FM 1069 and bypass 35.
When they arrived, fire crews found what appeared to be large piles of brush, debris and trash on fire and due to the high winds and low humidity at the time, the fire quickly spread and burned an estimated 100 acres.
Fire crews from Bayside, Refugio, Woodsboro, Beeville, Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Gregory, Taft, Portland anad Annaville came to their aid as well as the Texas Forest Service with bulldozer crews and a helicopter for water drops, Texas DPS helicopter with survey analysis, Tri-County and Allegiance EMS and the Aransas County Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers. Several homeowners were using personal heavy equipment and water hoses to protect their homes and properties near the scene of the fire.
Some residents were asked to evacuate their homes due to the enormity of the blaze.
Despite the efforts of firefighters on scene, four structures were lost including at least two residences. A brush truck was also heavily damaged and five firefighters received minor injuries and were either treated on scene or at a nearby hospital.
The RVFD was called out several times during the night as the fire continued to reignite. ESD 1 from Annaville was there to assist along with the Texas Forest Service with ground crews and bulldozer crews cutting firelines to prevent any additional spread.
Several local restaurants also stepped up to help out the fire crews who spent hours battling the fire. Aransas Pass Dairy Queen Manager Richard Solis gave crews free burgers, fries and drinks. The AP Pizza Hut also donated 20 pizzas and drinks and Kona Ice visited the AP Fire Department to give them all snowcones.
“We wish to thank those of you who were inconvenienced by not being able to get home, or to friends’ homes, or to just take your chosen routes today,” RVFD Public Information Officer and Fire Captain Gillian Cox said on a social media post. “Your minor inconvenience was able to allow our firefighters safer access on the roadways.
“Thank you for your patience and consideration with the law enforcement and volunteers who were trying valiantly to direct traffic.
“And finally thank you to those of you that took a moment today to say a prayer of safety over all of our first responders.”
The State Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the origin of the fire.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.