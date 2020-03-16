Local schools serving free meals during closure

SINTON – Starting Mon., March 16, Sinton, Taft and Gregory-Portland ISDs will be offering free meals to anyone 18 years of age and younger have not been to China, UK, Ireland or most of Europe and do not have symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time meals will be provided through Friday, March 20. Walk-ups are welcome, but no dining in.
In Sinton, breakfast and lunch will be available at Sinton Elementary and can be picked up through the bus loop entrance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Gregory-Portland, lunch will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. and brought directly to vehicles at these locations:
• Stephen F. Austin Elementary, 308 N. Gregory Ave. in Gregory
• T. M. Clark Elementary, 2250 Memorial Parkway in Portland
Vehicles can enter the teacher parking lot and the meals will be handed out at the cafeteria entrance. Student(s)/children must be present (arriving in person) in order to receive a free meal.
Taft will provide all three meals beginning Tues., March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:
• Taft High School, 501 Rincon Rd. in Taft.
• Taft Junior High School, 1150 Gregory St. in Taft.
• Woodroe Petty Elementary, 401 Peach St. in Taft.
Walk-ups are welcome, but no dining in.