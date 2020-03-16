Local State of Disaster declared for San Patricio County

SINTON – Monday morning, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which, on March 11, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Although there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in San Patricio County, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 56 confirmed cases located in 17 different counties in Texas as of March 15. Krebs has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to prepare for, respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in order to more fully protect the health and welfare of the citizens of San Patricio County.
This announcement follows Governor Greg Abbott’s Declaration of State of Disaster on March 13, wherein he certified that COVID-19 posed an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in Texas in accordance with the authority vested in him in Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code.
Local schools and area universities are beginning to alter their schedules and some venues are beginning to temporarily close as precautionary responses to the increasing presence of COVID-19 in Texas.
This local state of disaster will continue for a consecutive period, pursuant to Section 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, which states that a declaration of local disaster may not be continued or renewed for a period of more than seven days except with the consent of the governing body of the political subdivision or the joint board.
All San Patricio County officials and employees are authorized to do any and all things necessary or convenient to accomplish the purpose of this order.
For more information contact county Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams at 361-587-3561 or county Government and Legal Affairs Officer Desiree L. Voth 361-364-6148.