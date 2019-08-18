Long road ahead for street repairs in Taft

TAFT – At last Wednesday’s special city council meeting, members approved purchasing materials for street repairs as part of ongoing project that started in 2015.
The approved materials will go towards paving Tutt Avenue, Fetick Avenue, West Escobedo, Algodon and Darby streets.
Mayor Pedro Lopez said that the city has been making repairs to streets within the city limits since 2015. So far, 13 out of 24 miles of streets have been completed.
“We average about 200 grand a year to do up to three miles,” Lopez said.
The funding for street repairs comes through three sources of money. One is through a quarter percent street fund that the city collects.
The second is through a Type A EDC fund, in which the city uses a quarter percent.
According to Comptroller.Texas.Gov, Type A EDCs are typically created to fund industrial development projects such as business infrastructure, manufacturing and research and development.
Chapters 501, 504 and 505 of the Local Government Code authorize cities to adopt a sales tax to fund the corporations and define projects EDCs are allowed to undertake.
The third source of money comes through a voter approved monthly five dollar fee per utility residential account and ten dollar fee per commercial account for street repairs in the city.
“All of their money comes back to the street project. So these are our three sources of money to do the streets,” said City Manager Denise Hitt.
The city will put these fees on the ballet to vote on again for November’s upcoming election.
Hitt projects if the project continues to do three streets per year, the city will complete the rest of the streets within the next five years.
“We’ve been only able to do three miles a year because that’s all we were able to do with the county,” Lopez said.
“If we continue the way we’re going, it’ll be another five years, but we’re looking to possibly finance all the rest of the streets,” Hitt said.
Six streets in the city will be repaired through money from the Texas General Land Office after November.
Hitt said the city will try to get a loan to finish the rest of the repairs all at one time.
“That’s our goal,” said Lopez. “To get the streets done all at one time.”