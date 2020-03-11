Lozano highlights importance of 2020 census

PORTLAND – In just under a month, the federal government will begin collecting data for the 2020 census, the newest of a survey taken once every 10 years as mandated by the U.S. Constitution.
And while the census begins on April 1, April Fool’s Day, it’s definitely not a joke when it comes to rapidly growing areas such as San Patricio County.
Those population figures collected from census ensure that the proper amount of federal funding is administered for housing assistance, children’s health care, fire and emergency services, education programs, and numerous other programs that benefit Texans.
“The first thing is the census count,” State Rep. J.M. Lozano said. “And it’s probably the single most important building block in ensuring optimal political representation, primarily because every 10 years, the legislature redraws district boundaries.
“We redraw U.S. Congress seats, state Legislative seats, House and Senate, state Senate seats. Our counties also redraw county commissioner precincts which could be constable precincts, emergency services and district lines, so it’s all based on population.
“Texas continues to grow, far outpacing other states,” he said, “and so California is actually going to lose one or two congressional seats while Texas is going to gain one or two congressional seats.”
Lozano added that if the count isn’t accurate, the redrawn districts wouldn’t be either.
“So if there’s an under count it wouldn’t be an accurately drawn district for purposes of populations,” Lozano said. “In terms of federal and state dollars, the most accurate count maximizes the amount of state and federal dollars we get for roads, bridges and schools.”
He said that with a county growing as rapidly as San Patricio, being able to receive the proper amount of federal funding for roads, bridges and schools is of the utmost importance to maintain and support the growth.
Lozano talked about a time when he first joined the government and would visit his wife’s parents in Edinberg. He noticed the numbers on paper didn’t match the vast population he would see in person and the struggles Hildago County was having getting funding to support their infrastructure. Because the census wasn’t taken seriously, they battled to get more state funding.
The U.S. Census is also recruiting people that are 18 years and older who are U.S. citizens to help count all residents of South Texas. Applicants must be computer literate, have an email address and have access to reliable transportation. To check on positions in the county, visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Rep. Lozano has been urging county residents to fill out the census forms and said that his office will do their best to help residents – especially local plant employees – who need a form. Those in need can contact his district office at 361-643-0063 or visit 1512-A Wildcat Dr., Ste. 106 in Portland.
“It’s my hope that the count will adequately reflect what we’ve seen in San Patricio County as far as growth,” Lozano said. “It is humbling to think about how fortunate we are to have the right to be recognized. I encourage every citizen and resident to recognize this privilege. The time is rapidly approaching for all South Texans to be counted, so let’s make this census the most successful and accurate one yet.
“Everyone counts and everyone should count.”