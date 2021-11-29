The Sinton Chamber of Commerce hosted District 43 State Rep. J.M. Lozano last week to discuss the new redistricting maps.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new congressional maps for the state into law on Oct. 25, where they were met with widespread criticism from Democratic lawmakers. They claim the maps were gerrymandered to help Republicans maintain control in the state.
Barring any intervention from a state or federal court, the new maps will go into effect in next year’s primary and general elections.
The elected members of the districts representing San Patricio County are as follows:
Congressional
District 27 (Refugio, partial San Patricio) – Michael Cloud-R
District 34 (Bee, Goliad, partial San Patricio) – Filemon Vela Jr.-D
State House
District 43 (Bee, San Patricio) – J.M. Lozano-R
State Senate
District 21 (Bee, Live Oak, McMullen, San Patricio) – Judith Zaffrini-D
Lozano has a second home on a ranch outside of Sinton and is a vice chairman for the House of Public Education Committee and a member of the Transportation Committee as well as an outspoken supporter of San Pat County.
He began his talk by telling a story where one day he was driving down Sinton’s main street with his kids and saw a mannequin dressed as a pirate on the corner of one of the antique shops.
“I said, ‘I think there’s a pirate on main street’ and we all laughed,” he said.
“Then I said, but you know what, where there’s pirates there’s gold.
“So the kids said let’s go back,” he laughed.
“But it’s kind of an analogy to what really is incentive. We are the Sinton Pirates and this city really is on a pile of gold, in terms of geographic location, in terms of the economic growth now and in the future.
“You will probably see more pirates here because of that and so that’s really an incredible thing for a community like Sinton.”
Lozano talked about his time growing up in Premont and one day he thought it could be as big as Corpus Christi, when in fact it’s shrinking.
He said that a city like Sinton in centrally located near major highways and has access to rail and is near the Port of Corpus Christi so it’s poised to grow.
That’s where the redistricting comes in.
“Perhaps the biggest thing we did for this region in terms of policy was redistricting,” he said. “One of the careful balancing acts in redistricting is ensuring that, as the state of Texas has grown, you divide that population by 150.
“Compared to 10 years ago, every house member now has to represent more people.
“We each represent about 195,000 people now. If you live in Houston, that’s like 10 blocks in the city. If you live where we live, that’s like six counties.”
He said that House District 43 is composed of Kleberg, Jim Wells, San Patricio and Beecounties and had to pick up about 20,000 people. Some of the maps encompassed areas with competing interests.
Lozano said his job was to make sure that places like Kingsville, which has a Texas A&M College campus, wasn’t competing with Corpus, which also has an A&M campus and so forth.
“What we ended up doing was we added Calhoun County, which is Port Lavaca, and we added Refugio County,” Lozano said. “The first person I called in Refugio was Coach Herring, the high school football coach for the Refugio Bobcats,” he laughed.
He said that those communities are very similar with Refugio about 20 minutes away from Sinton and Port Lavaca has very similar issues to Aransas Pass in terms of windstorm issues. He said the counties they added were very identical to the current district and it was the best possible outcome he thinks could have happened.
“The other big change was in the State Senate where that Senate seat went west from San Pat all the way to Laredo and then went up close to Austin, but it was a Laredo-based State Senate seat,” he said.“I still don’t know why, but the senator from Brownsville (Democrat State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.) actually supported this map, which came out and he now gets the southeastern part of Nueces to the Island and Flour Bluff and gets all of San Pat and all of Bee.
“I still don’t know why he supported that because it made his district about 48% Republican where before it was about 38% Republican.”
He said the reason that ended up being a good decision is that it will make the Senate seat a competitive one and whoever wants that seat will have to travel all over the district to campaign so they will remain in touch with the community.
He ended that portion of the talk saying that with the filing period to run for Senate opening last Saturday, people have asked if he would run for the seat.
“I’ll be honest, since the map came out a lot of people asked me to run and I told him that I work for San Pat,” he said. “I work for House District 43 and that’s where I’m staying.
“As long as you all don’t vote me out,” he laughed.
