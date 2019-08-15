$1M in grants presented to veteran service organizations

AUSTIN – The Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) presented more than $1 million in grants to five organizations for services provided to South Texas and Corpus Christi area veterans. The presentation took place Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi.
The grant recipients and their services include:
• Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections Department accepting a $75,000 Veterans Treatment Court Grant, serving 75 veterans in Nueces County. Veterans Treatment Courts are designed to provide incarcerated veterans the resources and assistance to get their life back on track. The court presents each with an individualized plan to complete over a period of several months. Regular court appearances are scheduled to monitor progress. If the veteran successfully completes the treatment, charges may be permanently removed.
• Nueces County accepting a $150,000 General Assistance Grant for Financial Assistance, serving 455 veterans; veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Nueces County.
• Community Action Corporation of South Texas accepting a $300,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Veteran Homelessness Prevention, serving 100 veterans and veteran dependents in Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Cameron, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleburg, San Patricio and Willacy County.
• The Salvation Army – Corpus Christi accepting a $400,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Homeless Veterans Support, serving 240 veterans; veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio County.
• Cenikor Foundation accepting a $100,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant for Clinical Counseling Services, serving 125 veterans; veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Cameron, Duval, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Webb, Willacy and Zapata County.
The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) commissioners approved this year’s South Texas and Corpus Christi area grant awards as part of an overall grant program funding 102 organizations across Texas with grants totaling $23,340,000 for 2019-2020.
Since 2009, $137 million in grant funding serving 311,000 Texas veterans and their families has been awarded through the TVC’s Fund for Veteran’s Assistance. This year’s grants are expected to serve an additional 20,000 veterans across Texas.
FVA grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and government agencies for specific services they provide veterans and their families. The grants support a wide range of services for veterans such as housing, food, financial aid, clinical counseling and job skills training. For a full listing of organizations receiving grants, their location, services provided and grant amounts, click on https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/awarded/.
Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.
For more information on FVA grants, visit https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/.
Veterans in need of services should call 1-800-252-8387 or visit https://www.tvc.texas.gov/.