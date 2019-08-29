SINTON – Texas State Troopers along with the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a train collision on US Highway-77 just north of Sinton.
According to Trooper Lamp, an unidentified man tried to beat a train at a railroad crossing when his vehicle was struck.
“When those train crossing lights flash, you don’t touch it even if you can see or not, unless there’s no train coming whatsoever,” Lamp said.
The driver told Trooper Lamp that when he got on the tracks, a pickup truck in front him stalled causing the man to stay in place of the tracks.
The train, unable to stop in time, hit the truck’s back right side causing it to spin and land in a ditch.
The driver sustained only a minor cut on his forehead and was transported to a hospital in Corpus Christi.
Trooper Lamp warns the public that the driver was lucky to only sustain minor injuries and to never try and beat a train when crossing railroad tracks.