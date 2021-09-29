The Taft Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire at an office building in Taft and discovered a body in the process.
Firefighters arrived at the site of the fire, located in the Mutchler Building at 520 Gregory St. in Taft, on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 11.
Upon discovering the body, officials called San Patricio County Fire Marshal Steven Loving for assistance. The Taft Police Department and Texas Rangers also responded to assist along with San Pat crime scene investigators.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the body was identified as a 29-year-old male from Aransas Pass. Investigators determined the man was not a tenant of the building and are still waiting on autopsy results to determine official cause of death.
According to Loving, no cause for the fire had yet to be determined.
“At this time there’s still a couple pieces of evidence that need to be processed,” Loving said.
Officials continue to investigate not only the cause of the fire, but why the man was inside the building.
