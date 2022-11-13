Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week.
Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
“She was very active in our community public relations events including parades and event celebrations at our popcorn socials,” Rivera said. “We are torn apart by this tragedy. Our sincere condolences to the family. God bless our angel…”
According to numerous media reports, Corpus Christi Police suspected
a driver traveling the wrong way in one-way traffic was impaired while crashing into Mandujano.
Friends and supporters immediately took to Rivera’s Facebook page to offer condolences and support to the entire law enforcement agency.
“…I am in disbelief; so very sad. Betsy was an excellent dispatcher with the [Sheriff’s Office.] My sincere condolences to her entire family and the Sheriff’s Department,” wrote Yolanda Guerrero.
“I am so saddened to hear this,” wrote Steven Loving. “Betsy was a sweet soul that loved to give to others.”
An account listed as David and Amanda Salas said Mandujano never backed down from a challenge.
“… You were always the life of the party, and you were always a friend to talk to when needed. I am sad that we won’t have any more of those times, but I will treasure the moments we did have,” Salas said. “It’s not goodbye, I’ll see you later my friend.”
Those who worked with Mandujano also offered sympathies.
“I had the pleasure of working with Betsy Lorena. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed by many. RIP Betsy,” wrote Nancy Marie Chapa.
“She was one of a kind,” wrote Megan Gillitzer. “I was so honored to work with her and her lead the way for us while we’re on calls.”
Along with friends and colleagues, numerous law enforcement agencies also sent support to the Sheriff’s Department.
“City of Portland Police Department offers our condolences to San Pat Co and Betsy’s family,” said a post from the department. “It is a tragic and sad loss. She was a 9-1-1 angel and a blessing to the community.
Sal Rivera posted from Castro County.
“The Castro County Sheriff’s Office and I send our condolences and prayers for her family and her San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office family,” Sal Rivera wrote. “May God wrap his loving and healing arms around you all during this difficult time.”
Rudy Flores, from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Monica Flores from the Kingsville Police Department communications team, also sent condolences.
As of press time, no details on funeral services were available.