Mathis – For two weekends in the past month, residents in Mathis have dealt with water boil alerts. Both times, the alerts were due out of an abundance of caution because the water pressure has fallen below 20 PSI.
The state of Texas and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality require cities to initiate water boil notices when the pressure falls too low.
The reason for the drop in pressure was related to the new road construction in the city.
“We had issued some bonds to do some utility work to replace water and waste water lines in certain areas of the city,” said
Michael Barrera, Mathis City Manager. “The strategy is, if you are going to put in a new street, you should replace all the underground utilities so that you don’t have to dig through a brand new street to fix a leak.”
Most of the new underground work is finished. Barrera explained that when they put in all these new lines on the water side, they had to make new connections. When valves are closed to make the connections it can create low water pressure to areas of the city.
“We had places in the city that went below the 20 PSI while we were making these connections tying in the new lines to our system so we initiated the water boil,” said Barrera.
He went on to say, the rules are, if you initiate a water boil, you take samples and have them lab tested. If the tests come back with no impurities, then the water boil can be lifted.
“There was no evidence that we ever had any contaminants in our system,” he said. “We were just following the protocol since we went under the 20 PSI level.”
The water boil alert was used twice because there were two new connections made within the city.